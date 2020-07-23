Letcher County road back open after rock slide

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update:

Southeast Road is back open after a rock slide Thursday morning.

Original story

Part of County Road 1222, also known as Southeast Road, in Letcher County is closed due to a rock slide Thursday morning.

The rock slide happened around 9:30 a.m.

Deputy Judge-Executive and county road foreman Jason Back tells WYMT a repair crew had already started on removal and will likely have the road back open before 1:00 p.m.

This story will be updated.

