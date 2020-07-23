Rain moves out, hot temperatures return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That cold front will continue to move out of here this evening providing drier weather heading into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers and storms will continue to impact us here in the mountains this evening as a cold front continues to push through. Watch out for some ponding water on the roadways as these storms move through. We’ll start to dry out later this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This cold front will provide some cooler air Friday. Highs will get into the mid-80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. We could see a few rain chances linger as that front continues to trek eastward. We’ll see a few clouds Friday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Weekend

High pressure sets up this weekend bringing drier and warmer weather into the mountains! Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s both days with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

We could see a stray shower or two pop up in the heat of the day, mostly along the TN and Ky border. Most of us will stay dry throughout both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Extended Forecast

We should start out the new week with more sunshine and mostly dry conditions. A few rain chances are possible Monday with highs remaining near 90.

Tuesday into the rest of the week we’ll see those rain chances increase and temperatures decrease. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-80s with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It looks like we get a small break from the rain Wednesday with the possibility of soggier weather moving in Thursday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this trend over the next several days!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.