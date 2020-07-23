Advertisement

Rain moves out, hot temperatures return

(KCRG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That cold front will continue to move out of here this evening providing drier weather heading into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers and storms will continue to impact us here in the mountains this evening as a cold front continues to push through. Watch out for some ponding water on the roadways as these storms move through. We’ll start to dry out later this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This cold front will provide some cooler air Friday. Highs will get into the mid-80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. We could see a few rain chances linger as that front continues to trek eastward. We’ll see a few clouds Friday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Weekend

High pressure sets up this weekend bringing drier and warmer weather into the mountains! Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s both days with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

We could see a stray shower or two pop up in the heat of the day, mostly along the TN and Ky border. Most of us will stay dry throughout both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Extended Forecast

We should start out the new week with more sunshine and mostly dry conditions. A few rain chances are possible Monday with highs remaining near 90.

Tuesday into the rest of the week we’ll see those rain chances increase and temperatures decrease. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-80s with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It looks like we get a small break from the rain Wednesday with the possibility of soggier weather moving in Thursday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this trend over the next several days!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 22, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - July 22, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 22, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

A few stronger storms are possible tonight and Thursday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
A few stronger storms are possible this evening as a cold front moves closer into the mountains.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-July 22nd, 2020

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Approaching front brings chances for severe storms

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. The entire region is under a risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 21, 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

WYMT Weather Team holds virtual weather spotter class

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
After short staff challenges and the global pandemic, the weather team resumed their bi-yearly courses after long hiatus.