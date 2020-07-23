Advertisement

Nick Napier steps down as Williamsburg’s boys’ basketball coach

By Willie Hope
Jul. 23, 2020
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years at the helm in Williamsburg, Nick Napier stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach. Napier went 47-43 in his time as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

The Yellow Jackets improved in his three seasons in charge, going 17-13 in his final year in 2019-20 after starting 14-16 in his first season. He led Williamsburg to the 13th Region All ‘A’ championship in 2018.

