Nick Napier steps down as Williamsburg’s boys’ basketball coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years at the helm in Williamsburg, Nick Napier stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach. Napier went 47-43 in his time as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

The Yellow Jackets improved in his three seasons in charge, going 17-13 in his final year in 2019-20 after starting 14-16 in his first season. He led Williamsburg to the 13th Region All ‘A’ championship in 2018.

