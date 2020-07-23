Mountain Parkway’s westbound lanes shut down indefinitely near Wolfe-Powell county line

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes on the Mountain Parkway can be expected in Wolfe and Powell counties.

The westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway have been closed indefinitely at milepost 35.8 in Powell County, just west of the Wolfe County line, due to the collapse of the roadbed beneath the pavement. This is near the Tunnel Ridge Road underpass at the top of Slade Hill.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 40 in Wolfe County onto northbound KY 15. Drivers can re-enter the Mountain Parkway at Exit 33 at Slade. The westbound lanes of the parkway are blocked at Exit 40 at Pine Ridge in Wolfe County.

A press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet suggests that long-distance truck traffic from far eastern Kentucky may want to consider alternate routes west to Lexington and points beyond.

Also, to accommodate truck traffic on the detour route, the southbound lane of KY 15 has been closed at milepost 2.1 in Powell County and uphill traffic on Slade Hill will be blocked. The KTC says this route is primarily used by local traffic.

