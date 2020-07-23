Mountain Parkway westbound indefinitely shut down near Wolfe-Powell county line

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down the westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway Wednesday due to a sinkhole causing sections of the roadway to develop holes.

Several months ago officials noticed a dip in the left lane right under the Tunnel Ridge Road Bridge. The roadway was patched, but things still got worse.

Engineers discovered a sinkhole had developed underneath the road surface, with cracks and holes now developing on the roadway itself.

Due to the shutdown, westbound traffic is now detoured at exit 40 in Wolfe County onto northbound Kentucky Highway 15. Drivers can return to the parkway at exit 33 at Slade.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.