Mission group ‘Putting Prayers to Action’ by hosting drive-thru back-to-school giveaway

BREAKS, Va. (WYMT) - A mission group with a burden for helping families in need just spent three days in the Southwest Virginia area, offering free back-to-school supplies.

“We’re just a family doing what God has called us to do,” said Putting Prayers to Action founder Tina Decker.

She said the ministry has grown from the trials her family faced.

“We had a lot of pride and we got down to where we had one peanut butter sandwich to feed four of us,” said Decker. “That’s how God built the ministry he has and he told us to step out on our faith and that’s what we’ve done.”

Though “Putting Prayers to Action” usually uses schools and church buildings to host its giveaways, the pandemic caused a restructure.

“They just pull up and we actually load the vehicle for them,” said Decker.

According to Decker, the need was still met with the drive-thru service. She said 1,400 students received supplies, clothing and gifts this week. The group wrapped its drive-thru giveaway Thursday at the Breaks Community Center, serving several different counties in Virginia and offering supplies to Pike County students in need.

“Whenever I tell a family, ‘I know what you’re going through,’ I can empathize with that family. Because we have been there,” she said.

The mission is made possible by donors from all around the United States. Decker says when the group starts to run low on items, “God always provides.”

She said donations and prayers are always accepted.

