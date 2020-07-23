Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mingo County Schools approved school plans earlier than most when plans came out in early July.

The plans were something that father Dave Blankenship said he liked.

"This way we have had plenty of time to prepare for it we know what's going on," said Blankenship.

Mingo County schools approved a blended learning program in early July. Their plans indicate four days will be spent in the classroom Monday through Thursday, and one day of virtual learning on Friday where teachers work from home.

The decision was made at a Mingo County Board of Education meeting. It was based on a survey of almost 1000 parents and other guidance from the state.

"We are wanting our kids to go to school," said Blankenship.

Carter Wolford, a dad with nine children, totally agrees.

"They are not going to learn nothing at home we could private teach them but it is nothing like having a teacher," said Wolford.

Dan Sizemore teaches culinary arts and restaurant management at Mingo Central High School. He said his students participate mostly in hands-on education. The class normally ends with a student receiving a license.

“CTE kids go through a lot of safety training and stuff to cook - well, mine is to cook - the other shops are welding and auto,” said Sizemore. “They’ve got a lot of safety training and I don’t know how they would do that.”

Sizemore said the blended 4-day model is best, to keep the education of his students up to par with what curriculum they require.

Superintendent Don Spence said other concerns they are still working out are buses, masks, safety, and more. He said they wanted a plan in place before working out details.

Both Blankenship and Wolford said they would work out the virtual learning day.

“To me part of an education and part of learning is interaction and you don’t get the interaction on virtual learning,” said Blankenship.

They will also offer virtual learning for any of the 4000 students in the county and that could alter plans even further depending on how many sign up.

Mingo County Schools said they will hash out more of those details at the upcoming school board meeting.

