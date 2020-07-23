Advertisement

Man arrested following chase that ended at local detention center

Scotty Inman, 33, of Knoxville was arrested early Wednesday morning following a police chase that started in Tennessee and ended on the road to the Whitley County Detention Center.
Scotty Inman, 33, of Knoxville was arrested early Wednesday morning following a police chase that started in Tennessee and ended on the road to the Whitley County Detention Center.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is in jail following a police chase that ended on the road to the Whitley County Detention Center.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

Wednesday around 3 a.m., Whitley County dispatch received a call about the chase that was getting ready to cross the Tennessee state line into Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones tried to stop the car as it entered the state, but the driver was able to get by.

Whitley County deputy Chad Estep joined the chase just south of Williamsburg while Williamsburg Police and other deputies deployed spike strips at exit 11.

The car hit the strips and ended up disabled at the sally port of the detention center.

The driver, later identified as Scotty Inman, 33, of Knoxville, took off on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

He is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on multiple charges including wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

