Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases, new death on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New COVID-19 cases were reported by health departments across the mountains on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the second death in the county on Thursday, a 74-year old woman. Bell County also reported eight new cases today bringing the county’s total to 210. 92 cases are active and 118 have recovered. Three are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed seven new cases, a 37-year-old woman from Knott County, a 32-year-old woman from Leslie County, and two pediatric cases under the age of 18, an 18-year-old woman, a 42-year-old-woman, and a 69-year-old man from Perry County.

The Pike County Health Department is notifying the public of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Food City located at Mayo Trail in Pikeville. If you visited that Food City on July 15, 16 or 18 the health department is asking you to consider testing, self-quarantining and monitor your symptoms. Health officials say the risk for exposure is low.

The Whitley County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 78.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed four new cases, two probable and seven recovered in Clay County. There is one new case within the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution. Rockcastle County has two new cases as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.