Kentucky man charged for killed missing Indiana woman

CROWN POINT, Ind. - A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

A Lake County judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of 25-year-old Derron Fuller during a Tuesday hearing.

Prosecutors say that the Fort Knox, Kentucky, man killed his 20-year-old girlfriend, Rochelle Thomas Stubblefield, in November 2015.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Stubblefield’s body has never been found. Prosecutors say she was pregnant with Fuller’s child.

Stubblefield was last seen by friends at Calumet College in Hammond on the night of Nov. 10, 2015.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times.)