Inmates and guards test positive for COVID 19 at FCI Manchester

One additional positive result announced Thursday afternoon
FCI Manchester
FCI Manchester(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) -

Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department say 43 inmates and five guards have tested positive for COVID 19.

”One of those is hospitalized, five others with mild symptoms who are being managed at the facility, and the rest are asymptomatic,” said Christie Green the Public Health Director at the CVDHD.

Wednesday, officials believed none of the five guards lived in Clay County. But, Thursday officials said one of the guards does in fact live in the district and is said to be at home self-isolating.

Officials say the jail is split up into sections of 100 men, and the outbreak is secluded to just one area of the prison.

”Once they found that positive they tested that whole unit, and they have that unit quarantined now, and they’re not moving among the general population,” said Green.

Officials are now working to make sure that all precautions are in place. While COVID 19 did get in, health officials say everything the jail was doing before was correct.

”I do know that all staff are masked at all times. Inmates are encouraged to mask at all times and must mask, or are required to mask when they move into common areas of the facility. They do also have some pretty stringent symptom checks in place,” said Green.

Officials do not want to downplay the risk that is there in these settings, but they say again, the proper precautions are being taken.

“When we have an outbreak in a prison of COVID in particular, but also of other infectious diseases, it’s always a high concern both for the prison healthcare system and also for local public health just because of the nature of being in that type of congregate setting, really increases the risk of spread, and makes it much more complicated to slow that spread, or stop that spread,” said Green.

Officials are working to find out how the spread started but are having some trouble pinpointing the first case.

”We think it was probably asymptomatic spread from somewhere at some point. There are a few points that could have happened, possibly with a staff person that works with inmates, we’re just not sure at this point,” said Green.

WYMT did reach out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment and was emailed back the following statement.

BOP officials ask anyone curious about how the Coronavirus Pandemic is being handled to click here.

