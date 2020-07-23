Hazard woman surprised with birthday parade for her 102nd birthday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the pandemic, health and safety has been at the forefront, especially for those who are most vulnerable. With visitation restrictions in place many family members were unable to see their loved ones.

“I came to see her almost every day until this happened,” said Thelma Noe, the daughter of Rosie Combs.

Knowing her mothers birthday was approaching, birthday plans had to change.

“Normally we have a big party, a big family party, but this year due to the coronavirus we could not do that. We have been really concerned that we would not be able to do anything,” said Noe.

But where there is a will, there is a way.

Staff at Hazard Nursing home decided to honor Rosie with a birthday parade.

“She was surprised because she didn’t know any of it was going to happen,” said Helen Pennington, one of Combs’ nurse aids.

As she was rolled out front for her surprise, her face lit up as she exclaimed, ‘For me?!’

Hazard Police and family rolled by yelling ‘Happy Birthday’, she recognized them all.

“Garrett, that’s Garrett. You got a nice truck there,” said Combs.

“She remembers everybody and she knows all of us and she knows all of our birthdays she knows her nieces and nephews birthdays. She’s just got a fantastic memory,” said Noe.

“She loves her family more than anything it is a big blessing, it really is,” said Pennington.

Taking care of Combs, “Ever since she’s been here, she’s absolutely wonderful,” she said.

With someone at this age, most would expect some lapse in memory or energy.

“I question that when I walk in her room I’ll ask her do you member my name and she always says yes Helen. She gets around better than most people her age,” she said.

Her family would give credit for that to Hazard Nursing Home.

“They’ve done as much as they could possibly do to make this a good day for her and we appreciate this facility,” said Noe.

Noe wishing she could be in the same room with her mother again, “I know that this is the best thing. That there is no way they could open up and let people come in that would just be a disaster.”

With no doubt that as long as Rosie’s around, she is the life of not just the party, but her family.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.