Four Kentucky airport workers hospitalized after lightning strike

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Four DHL employees are receiving medical attention after lighting struck the cargo carrier’s CVG hub during Wednesday’s storms, according to a DHL spokesperson.

The lightning strike hit a ramp at the hub sometime before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Several employees were on the ramp when they felt the impact of the lightning strike.

None of the employees were seriously injured, the spokesperson said, but received medical care as a precautionary measure.

DHL’s Express Global Superhub at CVG employs around more than 2,400 workers, according to CVG’s website. It and the Amazon Air Hub together place CVG as the 8th largest cargo airport in North America.

