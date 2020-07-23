Eastern Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 layoffs eligible for career assistance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians and their spouses affected by layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive assistance through a new program. The ReWork EKY program will connect displaced workers with training or new job opportunities.

The new job opportunities and training will focus on virtual, remote, online and work-from-home careers.

The program is funded through a National Dislocated Worker Grant awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“This is a trying time for our region—not only are we facing staggering unemployment numbers, but we’re also having to rethink how we work to find our people employment,” EKCEP Executive Director Jeff Whitehead said. “We have to reimagine, refocus, and reinvigorate Eastern Kentucky’s workforce and economy. With ReWork EKY, we’ll be able to better assess our clients remotely, as well as help them and our businesses find ways to make working from home work for them.”

Partners in ReWork EKY include EKCEP, Teleworks USA and Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), among others.

ReWork EKY is also working with local health departments and others to create paid, temporary humanitarian job opportunities for dislocated workers.

More information on ReWork EKY can be found here.

