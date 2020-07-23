Advertisement

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.
White Limozeen
White Limozeen(Digital Love / White Limozeen)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WVLT) - Famed country singer Dolly Parton has been the inspiration for many things, and she’s now the inspiration behind a newly opened rooftop bar in Nashville.

CNN reports that the White Limozeen opened on top of Nashville’s Graduate Hotel. It has bright pink walls, an onyx wraparound bar, glittery chandeliers and a giant pink chicken-wire sculpture of Parton.

The bar was named after a Parton album, and the idea for the venue came from Graduate Hotels CEO and founder Ben Weprin.

The newly opened, indoor-outdoor space, named after a song and album of Parton's, represents the glitzy pinnacle of a thematic voyage at the 12-story Midtown hotel, said Graduate Hotels CEO and founder Ben Weprin. He's the one who came up with the Dolly idea.

“We have a character in every hotel,” he said. “Here, it’s a country girl who moves to the city and makes it big.” It even has a “9 to 5″ suite, which features a waterbed.

CNN reported some items on its drink menu include, champagne Jell-O shots and Frozen Aperol Spritz. As for food, it offers white bread burgers and biscuits and caviar, as well as a host of other items. The hotel said it has COVID-19 protocols in place.

While the bar is styled after Parton, she’s not the only musician represented. It also includes a life-size picture of Eric Church.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coal operator Rhino Resource Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 54 minutes ago
In court documents, company officials state they have around 547 employees at coal operations in several states, including Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

State

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus.

State

Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodger Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Latest News

News

Perry County receives Aetna Foundation grant for food security, healthy eating

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

State

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.