Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Today and Tonight

Expect to see some fog early, with some stray to scattered chances for showers and storms for some this morning. We’ll start the day off in the low to mid-70s for most.

This afternoon, the rain chances should pick up with the passage of the front. It could be heavy at times and some storms could be strong. We are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, so we’ll keep at eye on that for you and post updates as needed. Cloud cover and rain chances should keep us in the low 80s for daytime highs.

Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered chances for showers and storms hanging around. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds return Friday, but scattered chances for showers and storms linger, especially early. Highs should get into the mid 80s.

We’ll dry out, for the most part, this weekend. I still can’t rule out a stray storm on Sunday, but I think both days look mainly dry and sunny. Highs will top out near 90 both days.

