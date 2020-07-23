Bell County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, second COVID-19 related death

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Health Department is reporting 210 COVID-19 cases.

“Most of our cases are symptomatic and they’re not all single traced to one event,” said Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock.

Kelly Swanner, a registered nurse at the Bell County Health Department, said the county is seeing a community spread with COVID-19.

“In the last week we’ve seen less travel, we’re seeing more families we’re seeing less people going out I believe,” said Swanner.

Judge Executive Brock said the county cannot identify any cluster of cases.

“We’re seeing some that the folks, you know, contracted it from work, from a coworker, we’ve seen multiple cases where one family member, you know, was positive and ultimately infected the entire family,” added Brock.

On Thursday, the health department reported the county’s second COVID-19 related death of a 74-year-old woman.

“Wonderful person, absolutely wonderful, I mean our heart breaks for her family, I knew her personally she was a very special lady, it’s a loss,” said Brock.

Judge Executive Brock said working with the health department will help slow the spread of the virus.

“It’s very important who’s contacted by the health department is forthright with them and lets them know who they’ve been in contact with, and then if you are identified as a direct contact it is very important that you quarantine,” said Brock.

Health department officials say to wear a mask to help slow the spread.

“Wear your mask, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands, wash your hands,” said Public Health Director Teresa Hunter.

Bell County has 92 active COVID-19 cases and 118 recovered cases.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.