Bell County Schools classes set to start Aug. 25, online and in-person learning available

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County School District is giving students and parents the option to choose between in-person or distance learning that will be offered online.

The school district posted a registration form online for parents to decide which option would be best for their child.

“They give us a good amount of time to be able to plan for the number of kids we’re going to have. You know it’s very difficult to plan when you don’t know how many students are going to be in the building and how many will choose to use the virtual learning,” explained Bell County Schools Superintendent Tom Gambrel. “We’re going to make every effort to make certain that we make contact with those parents and find out what their options are going to be,” added Gambrel.

Bell County School District officials also said they are working with students who do not have access to high-speed internet. Classrooms will be disinfected when students are not inside of classrooms and each night. Students and staff must wear masks when social distancing (6 feet) is not available.

You can find a link to the registration form here. The district hopes forms will be completed by Friday, July 31.

Paper copies of the forms will be available at your child’s school beginning on Monday, July 27.

This pre-registration form will available on our district webpage @ www.bell.kyschools.us beginning tomorrow. If you... Posted by Bell County School District on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

