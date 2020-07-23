Athletes shine in AAU circuits while high school workouts continue with limitations

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer basketball this year looks a little different than normal, with AAU circuits hosting games each weekend while high school teams stick to shooting and the weight room.

“Last weekend we played in Indianapolis this weekend I think we’re either going to Ohio or Indianapolis again,” said junior Clay Sizemore. “I’ve really missed playing like actual games here we can only workout and were limited to people who can work out but there we can play games with teams.”

The difference in restrictions causes some players to travel outside their hometowns to play basketball.

“Certainly is frustrating knowing that those guys can go play and we can’t do it here and I know it’s frustrating for them and their families because they feel like they have to travel out of state to be able to play,” said North Laurel Head Coach, Nate Valentine.

AAU teams and KHSAA teams take some similar safety precautions, with temperature checks and sanitizing equipment after each use.

“I’m using a lot of hand sanitizer I wear my mask everywhere I normally out hand sanitizer on at halftime of each game just to try to keep it away,” added Sizemore.

Another precaution some AAU teams are taking is making all parents wear masks while watching the games and even only allow one parent per player to attend.

“It’s different because they’re always all at my game but it’s good because they video the games so they’ll watch it and he will call me after the games what he thought about it but it’s different him not being there,” said Sophomore, Reed Sheppard.

The biggest difference between the two? Being able to play a basketball game.

“It’s hard because you get home and then you have your workout here about every day a week with your teammates and then you have to go a weekend and play with different people so it’s hard coming here and watching them not being able to play and not being able to play with them,” added Sheppard.

The KHSAA’s next meeting to discuss the next phase for high school sports is July 28th.

