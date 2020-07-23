American flag vandalized at Paintsville City Park

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - City officials say an American flag was vandalized late Wednesday night at the Paintsville City Park by a group of teenagers.

Surveillance video shows the group of teenagers in the park around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Facebook post from the Paintsville Recreation Center, footage also shows the group returning to the scene later to attempt to correct their mistake.

Facebook post from the Paintsville Recreation Center. (Paintsville Recreation Center Facebook)

The video, which showed the car they were in, was turned over to the police for them to investigate the incident.

Paintsville Recreation Center officials say that they are hoping the teenagers turn themselves in to own up to their actions.

