WYMT Weather Team holds virtual weather spotter class

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After short staff challenges and the global pandemic, the weather team resumed their bi-yearly courses after long hiatus.

Tuesday night the weather team and the National Weather Service out of Jackson teamed up for a virtual class.

During the storm spotters class, the two groups talk about severe weather topics for the upcoming season. Tuesday night the class talked about tornados, hail, flooding, among other topics.

Stay tuned for announcements on the next class.

