KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The world’s longest yard sale will continue as planned this year.

The 127 Yard Sale, which runs through the heart of Kentucky, will happen this year despite some concerns about COVID-19.

Beginning in Addison, Michigan and ending in Gadsden, Alabama, the 127 Yard Sale spans 690 miles and six states, including the commonwealth.

The highway starts in Covington, Ky. and ends in Static, Ky.

The 127 Yard Sale is will go on as scheduled according to event organizers. I spoke with the director of media relations who tells me that there will be some changes. He says that masks and social distancing are encouraged. I'll have more information on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/0lqJ70t4ZO — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 22, 2020

The yearly yard sale brings in visitors from across the country connecting them with local vendors.

“The whole premise of the event was to try to encourage tourists from bigger cities to more of the rural areas,” said Josh Randal, director of media relations. “So, this route for the 127 Yard Sale runs mostly through very rural areas, scenic country, and so it really helps a lot of smaller towns and so forth to bring in some additional revenue.”

In a normal year, this wouldn’t be a problem, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making travel harder and changing restrictions from state to state are also providing complications.

“People have to take some personal responsibility and they’ll have to follow the regulations in their local areas,” Randal said. “Some states have statewide mandates for masks, for example, and we try to keep that as up to date as we can, and some just counties have mask mandates. So, we’re encouraging everybody to have a mask and use it when necessary.”

According to the 127 Yard Sale website, the event will go on as scheduled. event officials say that vendors and sellers can socially distance because it is largely outdoors.

The event begins on August 6 and runs through August 9.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.