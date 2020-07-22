Wise County school system announces back to school plan

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Students from one Southwest Virginia school system will head back to the classroom in late August.

That was the decision from the Wise County School Board in a meeting held Tuesday night.

During the meeting, the board voted to return on August 20th using a hybrid plan that has students physically going to school two days a week, while doing lessons online the other three.

The students will be divided into two groups. One will attend in person classes on Monday and Tuesday, the other on Thursday and Friday.

In a Facebook post, officials said they will use Wednesday to deep clean each facility in the system.

The post also mentioned that students who do not have access to a computer or tablet at home will be provided with one.

You can see the full post with additional information below.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.