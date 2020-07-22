Wayne County Schools reentry plan approved

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Just like everything during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says that the plan laid out before parents Tuesday night is subject to change.

With that said the school board passed the plan that has teachers returning to school on August 25 and students on September 8.

Parents will have the option to pick between blended learning or virtual learning for the first grading period, which ends on October 12.

Students who enroll in blended learning will go to school two days a week and three days work will be done virtually.

Students who enroll in virtual school will use the Schoolology program.

The day of the week that blended learning students go to school will be alphabetical, unless there is a family situation that makes more sense for a student to attend school on a day that does not coincide with the alphabet.

Students in the blended learning program will attend school Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Wednesday will be a day reserved for distance learning actives, planning, etc.

The staggered days will allow for social distancing at school.

Students will stay in the same classrooms, in the same groups as much as it is possible. Teachers will travel from room to room.

Students, teachers and other faculty members will be expected to follow the state of West Virginia’s rules for face coverings.

Arrival and dismissal times will be staggered to prevent large crowds. Additionally the school drop off time will now be shifted a half-hour to 7:30 a.m. to ensure students don't gather in a large groups prior to teachers arriving.

Plans for social distancing, health screenings and the school feeding program are in place along with plans for cleaning.

Maintenance staff will do the majority of the cleaning but teachers will have to help with the sanitation of desks in classrooms.

Students are not permitted to help with the cleaning.

Superintendent Alexander says that they will make a determination as to whether to return to in-person school five days a week on October 2.

Alexander says they want to be back to in-person school as quickly and as safely as possible.

