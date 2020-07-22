Gov. Beshear announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here.

Gov. Beshear gives update Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Wednesday's COVID-19 pandemic update. Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The governor announced 518 new cases and three new death in Kentucky.

At least 24,540 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 677.

7,000 people have recovered from the virus.

560,161 Kentuckians have received tests.

14 of the 518 new cases were kids under the age of 5.

Both Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack commented on Kentucky’s effort to fight the virus and said we need to keep our aggressive actions going.

“We have come light years away from where we were a couple months ago on testing, but we cannot test our way out of poor decision making,” said Dr. Stack. “We cannot test our way out of bad judgement. You don’t solve an infection with a test. You prevent an infection with a mask.”

The recent analysis by Goldman Sachs was also discussed. The study found that if the majority of people started wearing a mask, it would save 5% of Kentucky’s Gross State Product – a total of more than $10 billion.

Governor Beshear also discussed the positive effects of plasma donations.

“There are good signs out there. After being hospitalized for 116 days, Rhonda King, who is 56, has gone home after recovering from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “She was in a medically induced coma on a ventilator. Despite this, her husband called three times a day so she could hear his voice and he could remind her of her strength. Rhonda began to improve after receiving a plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor. There are multiple heroes in this real-life story: our frontline heroes in the hospital and rehab center; her plasma donor; her husband, Anthony; and her, putting up that fight to defeat this virus.”

Financially, the governor said that the state is looking to close out its 2020 fiscal year with a surplus. This came as good news since the revised revenue estimate expected a shortfall of $457 million.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.