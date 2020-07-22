VDH: 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia border counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 77,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. 19 of those were in WYMT coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 80,393.

VDH officials said there have been 1,948 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 7,307 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 44 probable virus-related hospitalizations. The agency does not report recoveries.

Here are the latest numbers of cases in our region:

Buchanan County – 61 cases / 2 hospitalization (7 new cases)

Dickenson County – 10 cases

Lee County – 52 cases / 3 hospitalizations (8 new cases)

Norton – 5 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 58 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)