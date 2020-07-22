Advertisement

Undercover investigation leads to arrests in LaFollette drug bust

Officials said during the investigation, several undercover buys of suspected heroin were purchased from the home.
The suspected controlled substances will be sent to state labs to confirm their identity. /
The suspected controlled substances will be sent to state labs to confirm their identity.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested during a drug bust Tuesday.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the 200 block of Ellison Road in LaFollette after a month-long undercover investigation.

During the search warrant, investigators reportedly recovered drug paraphernalia and other evidence that support the sale of controlled substances.

Jasper Blaine Loy, 30, and Jessie Gene Lambert, 32, were arrested and face charges related to the manufacture, sale or delivery of controlled substances believed to be heroin, according to CCSO.

Officials said the controlled substances were sent to state labs to confirm their identity.

CCSO officials said they encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they think could be related to drug offenses at the Sheriff’s Office Drug Tip Line at 423-566-DRUG.

