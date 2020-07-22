Advertisement

Social distancing sparks unusual friendship

Gavin Preast finds a game to play with his family's mailman during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gavin Preast finds a game to play with his family's mailman during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is an unlikely friendship spurred by COVID-19, and it all started with a simple game of tic-tac-toe.

Gavin Preast found a game he could play and he asked his mom for paper and a pen. He marked a tic-tac-toe board and made the first move.

“I was X, and he was O,” Gavin said.

His mom, Jessica Preast, asked who he was playing with.

“I said, ‘well, what are you doing?' and he said, ‘I’m going to play it with the mailman,' ” Jessica said.

Gavin calls his friends, but the Preasts have been staying home since the coronavirus pandemic started.

They watched from the window for the mailman to drive down Crestview Drive in the Mink Shoals area.

“I kind of got a little nervous because I did not know he was going to play tic-tac-toe with me,” said Gavin.

When Andrew Jorgensen went to put the mail in their box, he saw the paper and pen and marked it.

“It does make it better -- anything to help out while this pandemic is going on, seeing kids being happy, you are actually interacting with them,” Andrew said.

They continued the game for the next four days, each day when Andrew came to put the mail in the mailbox.

Andrew said he played played fair, but Gavin lost on purpose so he could give Andrew a prize.

“I went to Dollar General and got him moon pies,” Gavin said.

But the game continues as Gavin lets Andrew make the first move on a new tic-tac-toe board then marks an O in the center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Wise County school system announces back to school plan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Officials announced the plan on their district Facebook page on Tuesday

News

Kentucky State Police launch fundraiser for Special Olympics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Kentucky State Police invites the public to help “Cover the Cruiser” during the last week of July to support of Special Olympics Kentucky.

Regional

VDH: 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia border counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia as of Wednesday is 80,393.

State

Kentucky plans virtual town hall on reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky education officials plan to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools.

Regional

Undercover investigation leads to arrests in LaFollette drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said during the investigation, several undercover buys of suspected heroin were purchased from the home.

Latest News

National

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami warning canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

National

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Approaching front brings chances for severe storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. The entire region is under a risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

News

Knox County baby comes home after 620 days in the hospital 11 P.M.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

WYMT Weather Team holds virtual weather spotter class

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Suspect in Perry County shooting arrested

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11