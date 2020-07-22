Severe Weather Alert Day: Approaching front brings chances for severe storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. The entire region is under a risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Today and Tonight

Some areas already had some rain overnight and that will lead to fog early this morning. Temperatures will start the day in the 70s for most locations. Rain chances will continue in some form throughout the day and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Each ray of sun today does two things: It will push our temps into the upper 80s for highs and it will help create unstable air that fuels thunderstorms. Most of the area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today, but parts of the Big Sandy are under a slight risk (2 out of 5). While the counties in the slight risk are the ones we will watch the closest, everyone has the chance to see severe weather, so you definitely need to have the WYMT weather app or a weather radio handy at all times to get those warnings and alerts quickly. Primetime for severe weather will be in the heat of the day, starting after 12 p.m. and continuing on until temperatures cool enough for the atmosphere to stabilize. Our main threats with this system feature damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

Tonight, things should calm down, but chances for showers and storms continue into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

The threat for storms continues on Thursday, but the atmosphere should be worked over enough at that point to keep most of them below severe limits. Our entire region is still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for now, so we’ll continue to monitor. It looks to be soggy at times, however, so keep the rain gear handy. We’ll drop into the mid-80s for daytime highs.

Friday looks to take us back to scattered chances for showers and storms with a little more sunshine. Highs will stay in the mid-80s.

Our break from the heat doesn’t last long. Both weekend days look fairly dry and sunny, so we’ll head back toward 90 for highs on Saturday and Sunday.

