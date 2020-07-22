Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to WYMT about new COVID-19 relief package

By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As coronavirus cases spike in many areas of the country including Kentucky there have been discussions about an additional federal relief package.

Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, says they are focusing on three pillars including kids, jobs, and healthcare.

“It’s clear that the coronavirus is not over in fact it’s surging in Kentucky and a number of other states,” said McConnell.

The kid’s component focusing on education. The majority is crafting legislation that would send 105 billion dollars for education resources.

“The schools that wanna reopen and I assume that’s most of the schools are going to have to do it differently. There’s going to be transportation issues. There’s going to be shifts. They probably won’t be able to get all the kids in the room as they would typically get them in a room at the same time,” said McConnell. “We are not going to try to micromanage for every school district in America about how they spend the money but we know that whether they end up doing distance learning or whether they are in school they are going to need additional financial assistance in order to have education available for our kids.”

Also touching on the topic of jobs and the possibility for a second round of the paycheck protection program for small businesses.

“First, for those who don’t get their jobs back, we need to make sure unemployment insurance Is available on a widespread basis. That is fundamentally a state program but we have been backing up the states,” said McConnell. “It is really more like a grant. We need to do more of that because the businesses are not out of the woods.”

McConnell just finished several stops at hospitals across the state. He says providing financial assistance to hospitals during this time is important.

“Frankly they need more help and there will be more help provided in the next bill if we can figure out a way to get together with the Democrats and get it passed.”

In addition to those three topics, McConnell says liability protection is an essential component of the bill.

“What I have said is we are not going to pass a bill in the Senate that does not have liability protection for hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses, colleges, universities, public education. They don’t deserve to have to fend off lawsuits on top of the pandemic. We don’t need an Epidemic of lawsuits on top of the pandemic that we are already dealing with. So unless you were grossly negligent or engage in intentional misbehavior you are not going to be successfully sued by trying to help others to deal with his coronavirus.”

Repeatedly addressing, for now, the best thing to protect ourselves and others is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

He says the bill will be challenging but hopes to come together behind a package the Senate can agree on by the beginning of August.

