Advertisement

‘Save the Children’ in Knott County holds first massive giveaway in more than one year

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘Back to school’ are three words we are starting to hear more often as that time quickly approaches. As school officials are tasked with planning curriculum, organizations are continuing to do their part to make this transition a little easier.

‘Save the Children’ with Knott County Schools held a massive giveaway Wednesday morning, the first in more than one year.

“We have given some of this out but it’s been through our meals program or just here and there but as far as giving a large giveaway, no we have not done anything like this,” said Justin Amburgey, Community Engagement Coordinator of ‘Save the Children’ in Knott County.

Items to giveaway included toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, tissues, books, educational activities, toys, and more.

“Items that we have collected over about the course of the last year and we thought it be good to just get some of this stuff out to the community,” said Amburgey.

Volunteers made up of school resources officers and teachers with ‘Save the Children’ say the line began more than 30 minutes before the giveaway began. More than three dozen cars in just a few hours. An assembly line made so drivers can safely social distance.

“We didn’t want anybody to have to get out of their cars I wanted to kind of do just a drive-through so people could come in and feel safe,” said Amburgey.

Not one car left empty-handed, not to mention activity bags.

“A lot of different things that kids can use this summer just to get them out of the house just get them active outside since they have been at home all summer. There are frisbees, jump ropes, sidewalk chalk, little footballs; that way they can do something outside instead of feeling all cooped up,” said Tammy Jacobs, Early Steps Coordinator in Knott County.

Jacobs has worked for ‘Save the Children’ for the past nine years. She visits families in the communities, helping children enhance their reading skills and learn the importance of physical activity. Yet since COVID-19, she has been unable to do so.

“I keep in contact with them by calling and I will do some deliveries to their porch. I do have some of these and I’ll go leave it on their porch. That’s how we do, we will just do the waving,” she said.

But here, she gets to see their smiling faces. " Yeah, it is nice.”

Jacobs and a dozen others in the heat of the day, all to see the joy brought to a community in need.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coal operator Rhino Resource Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 52 minutes ago
In court documents, company officials state they have around 547 employees at coal operations in several states, including Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

State

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus.

State

Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodger Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Regional

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

Latest News

News

Perry County receives Aetna Foundation grant for food security, healthy eating

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

State

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.