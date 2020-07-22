‘Save the Children’ in Knott County holds first massive giveaway in more than one year

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘Back to school’ are three words we are starting to hear more often as that time quickly approaches. As school officials are tasked with planning curriculum, organizations are continuing to do their part to make this transition a little easier.

‘Save the Children’ with Knott County Schools held a massive giveaway Wednesday morning, the first in more than one year.

“We have given some of this out but it’s been through our meals program or just here and there but as far as giving a large giveaway, no we have not done anything like this,” said Justin Amburgey, Community Engagement Coordinator of ‘Save the Children’ in Knott County.

Items to giveaway included toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, tissues, books, educational activities, toys, and more.

“Items that we have collected over about the course of the last year and we thought it be good to just get some of this stuff out to the community,” said Amburgey.

Volunteers made up of school resources officers and teachers with ‘Save the Children’ say the line began more than 30 minutes before the giveaway began. More than three dozen cars in just a few hours. An assembly line made so drivers can safely social distance.

“We didn’t want anybody to have to get out of their cars I wanted to kind of do just a drive-through so people could come in and feel safe,” said Amburgey.

Not one car left empty-handed, not to mention activity bags.

“A lot of different things that kids can use this summer just to get them out of the house just get them active outside since they have been at home all summer. There are frisbees, jump ropes, sidewalk chalk, little footballs; that way they can do something outside instead of feeling all cooped up,” said Tammy Jacobs, Early Steps Coordinator in Knott County.

Jacobs has worked for ‘Save the Children’ for the past nine years. She visits families in the communities, helping children enhance their reading skills and learn the importance of physical activity. Yet since COVID-19, she has been unable to do so.

“I keep in contact with them by calling and I will do some deliveries to their porch. I do have some of these and I’ll go leave it on their porch. That’s how we do, we will just do the waving,” she said.

But here, she gets to see their smiling faces. " Yeah, it is nice.”

Jacobs and a dozen others in the heat of the day, all to see the joy brought to a community in need.

