Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami warning canceled

Update

Our sister station in Anchorage reports the tsunami warning has been canceled. So far, there are no major reports of damage.

Original Story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.