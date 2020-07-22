Advertisement

Pikeville Independent Schools releases back to school plans

Pikeville Independent Schools has announced their plans for returning back to school this fall.
Pikeville Independent Schools has announced their plans for returning back to school this fall.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Independent Schools has announced their plans for returning back to school this fall.

The first day of school for students is set for August 26. Teachers will return August 17.

The last day of school is May 28.

School officials say they will have one week off at Thanksgiving, two weeks at Christmas and a two day Fall Break.

According to a survey the school district held, 600 surveys were returned. About 85% of students wanted to return to in-person learning.

They are offering two options for the upcoming school year, in-person learning through different models and virtual academy.

There will be different models for the in-person learning school year and the district will determine them based on the coronavirus case numbers. There will be red, yellow and green models. The school year will begin on yellow model. This means Group A students will attend one day and Group B students will attend the following day. On days they are off, students will be working on NTI days.

Group A will be August 26 and 31, September 2, 8 and 10.

Group B will be August 27, September 1, 3, 9 and 11.

The school district says the goal is for all students to be in the building by September 14 for five days a week.

Students will be required to wear masks. There will also be assigned seating for contact tracing. The district is asking parents to take their kid’s temperature before getting on the school bus. Their temperature will also be taken after getting off the bus on school property.

If a student has a fever, students will be required to be out of school for 72 hours.

For the Virtual Academy option, students enrolled in this will receive all instruction via an online platform. All learning occurs at home and students can participate in extracurricular activities. This will be a full semester commitment and meals will be available.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coal operator Rhino Resource Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 51 minutes ago
In court documents, company officials state they have around 547 employees at coal operations in several states, including Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

State

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus.

State

Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodger Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Regional

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

Latest News

News

Perry County receives Aetna Foundation grant for food security, healthy eating

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

State

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.