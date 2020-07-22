Pike County quilters sewing up a little safety

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - While the sounds of children and book seekers no longer fill the Pike County Library during its normal hours, one corner of the second floor has a sound of its own: the humming of a sewing machine.

The Pike County Library Quilting Group has been meeting for more than 18 years, serving people in need during the holidays with quilts and other homemade items. And, though the holidays are coming up, the recent focus of the group is giving back during the pandemic.

“Since March, we have been making these masks, and yesterday I think we went a little over 1,600 that we’ve made so far,” said Special Collections Librarian Charlene Hopkins.

The group is working to provide masks for anyone in the community who needs them.

“These are free masks that are given out to library patrons and businesses that have people who are out in the community all the time,” said Hopkins.

According to Hopkins, the need has been more obvious as the pandemic continues.

“People are really calling out to us because they are free,” said Hopkins. “This is a hard time right now. There’s people who are not working. There’s people who actually need these masks.”

More than 15 quilters are working to help meet that need, making more than 1,600 masks since the project began.

“So we have used social distancing and I’ve reached out to the quilters who are out in the county and they are helping provide masks as well,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the community support and the donations have helped the project move forward.

“You’d be surprised at the people who call out to us and say, ‘What can we do to help you?’ Because they know whatever they do for us we’re putting straight back out into the community,” she said.

The library is keeping a waitlist and sending masks to all six of the county’s locations. Hopkins said even with the wait, most masks are available in a couple of days. To be added to what waitlist, call the library closest to you.

Patrons can pick masks up curbside or at the Lee Avenue drive-thru. Hopkins said, though the libraries are closed to foot traffic, books are still going in and out of the library through that same curbside availability.

Hopkins said the sewing group is also accepting new members, though they are not sure when they will be able to meet in person. She said the group is ideal for everyone, whether you’re experienced or have never touched a needle and thread.

