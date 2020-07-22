Advertisement

New historical racing machines being added at Kentucky Downs

(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Downs says it is adding more than 600 historical racing machines and a 30,000-square-foot gaming hall in early September.

The opening is set to occur as its live September meet gets underway. The new gaming hall will include a multimedia Center Bar with adjacent entertainment stage and a high-limit betting area, according to a news release from the track in Franklin near the Tennessee state line.

Historical horse racing machines allow people to bet on races that have already taken place. The expansion is part of a project that began last year under Kentucky Downs’ new ownership.

