Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank closing hundreds of stores

(CNN) -Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, announced Tuesday it is closing 500 stores across the country.

According to a release, the company also said it is cutting 20% of its corporate positions in hopes of strengthening its “financial position and enable it to compete more effectively in the challenging retail environment.”

“Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities,” said Tailored Brands CEO Dinesh Lathi.

The company has around 1,500 stores across the country, with half operating under the Men’s Wearhouse name.

The company said the store closures and layoffs will cost the company $6 million in severance payments and other termination costs and will close “over time.”

