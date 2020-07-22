Advertisement

Max Duffy on Ray Guy watch list

Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019.
Max Duffy punts during 2019 football season.
Max Duffy punts during 2019 football season.(UK Athletics)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. –  University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy is one of 19 candidates on the preseason watch list for the 2020 Ray Guy Award, it was announced Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council. Duffy was the winner of the 2019 Ray Guy Award which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

The Perth, Australia native was an absolute weapon for the Wildcats in 2019. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. Along with winning the Ray Guy Award, he was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

This year, Duffy has already been named a First-team All-American by Athlon Sports, Sporting News, Phil Steele’s College Football, and Walter Camp.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on July 23. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 10. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the 10 semifinalists, who will be announced on November 24. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on December 2. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Latest News

Sports

Athletes shine in AAU circuits while high school workouts continue with limitations

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Athletes shine in AAU circuits while high school workouts continue with limitations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
AAU teams and KHSAA teams take some similar safety precautions, with temperature checks and sanitizing equipment after each use.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Three-star Nashville cornerback Adrian Huey commits to Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The three-star corner picked Kentucky over Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina, among others.

Latest News

Sports

Cumberlands WBB construction 4 pm

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cumberlands WBB construction 4 pm

Sports

Cumberlands women’s basketball locker room, athletic facilities under construction as programs grow

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Renovations are underway for the library, as well as the baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball programs.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Cumberlands women's basketball growing under Rick Reeves, athletic facilities under construction

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cumberlands women's basketball growing under Rick Reeves, athletic facilities under construction

Sports

TSSAA approves football, girl’s soccer contingency plans for fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association voted to approve all suggested measures for fall high school sports in a Wednesday afternoon meeting.