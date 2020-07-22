Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Coleman requests more federal funding for schools amid pandemic

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Kentucky schools brace re-opening amid COVID-19, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has requested additional funding, saying as a former teacher she understands the burden felt by public schools.

“I’m a teacher and was an assistant principal before I ran for office and we are very accustomed to hearing, ‘Here’s all these things that we want you to do but we don’t have any money to give you to do it and we need you to figure it out.’ That is pretty common. This is different. Because this is literally life or death. If schools are going to go back to in-person classes and have kids in the building and adults in the building. They’re going to need additional funds for PPE,” said Coleman.

“They may need additional funds for bus routes because maybe they have to take more bus routes than they normally would,” said Coleman.

Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools Rob Clayton agreed additional funding will be needed to supplement the year due to COVID-19.

“There is going to be an increased cost needed for sanitizers needed for a district our size. The availability of masks, we want to ensure that all of our students have masks, face covers. So those that either forget them or not in a position to purchase them we want to be able to ensure they have access to the face coverings. So there is a number of challenges there in terms of providing the appropriate PPE for not only our students but also our staff,” said Clayton.

“In additional to needing funding, we also need to be able to allow our school districts flexibility with that funding. This is not a one size fits all thing,” said Coleman.

Coleman wrote a letter to United States Secretary of Education Betsy Devos on July 9 requesting the additional funding for schools in the commonwealth. Coleman also says funding could be used for supplies used for distance learning and also emphasized using funding to provide mental health services.

