Advertisement

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New cases were reported by health departments across the mountains on Wednesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 47 new cases in Clay County. 42 of those are inmates at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution. Five staff members also tested positive and their positive cases were reported in their county of residence. The other five positive cases are in the community. Clay County also has two new recovered cases. CVDHD also reported two new recovered cases in Rockcastle County.

The Bell County Health Department reported 32 new cases Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 202. Out of the 32 new cases, 13 are individual cases and 19 are long term care cases. There are 90 active cases in the county with 112 recoveries. Six are in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed six new cases. Wednesday’s cases include a 19-year-old man from Knott County, an 18-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman from Leslie County and a 22-year-old man from Perry County.

The Pike County Health Department has eight new cases bringing the county total to 170. Out of the 170 cases, 40 are active, 127 have recovered and three have died. Three are currently in the hospital. Wednesday’s cases include a 26-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 59-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a minor aged woman.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 160.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed five new cases, all of which are recovering at home. One previous case was released from the hospital and one has been hospitalized. There are currently 10 people total in the hospital. Wednesday’s cases include a 51-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and a 66-year-old man.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coal operator Rhino Resource Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 50 minutes ago
In court documents, company officials state they have around 547 employees at coal operations in several states, including Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

State

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus.

State

Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rodger Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Regional

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

Latest News

News

Perry County receives Aetna Foundation grant for food security, healthy eating

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

State

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.