Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New cases were reported by health departments across the mountains on Wednesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 47 new cases in Clay County. 42 of those are inmates at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution. Five staff members also tested positive and their positive cases were reported in their county of residence. The other five positive cases are in the community. Clay County also has two new recovered cases. CVDHD also reported two new recovered cases in Rockcastle County.

The Bell County Health Department reported 32 new cases Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 202. Out of the 32 new cases, 13 are individual cases and 19 are long term care cases. There are 90 active cases in the county with 112 recoveries. Six are in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed six new cases. Wednesday’s cases include a 19-year-old man from Knott County, an 18-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman from Leslie County and a 22-year-old man from Perry County.

The Pike County Health Department has eight new cases bringing the county total to 170. Out of the 170 cases, 40 are active, 127 have recovered and three have died. Three are currently in the hospital. Wednesday’s cases include a 26-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 59-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a minor aged woman.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 160.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed five new cases, all of which are recovering at home. One previous case was released from the hospital and one has been hospitalized. There are currently 10 people total in the hospital. Wednesday’s cases include a 51-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and a 66-year-old man.

