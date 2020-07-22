Advertisement

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senture, a call center in Southeast Kentucky, is offering something many businesses are not during this pandemic, jobs.

“Strangely enough as fate would have it, we’ve been growing and expanding during the pandemic,” said Senture President and CEO, Chris Deaton.

For months, news of layoffs and unemployment has been unending but Senture has hired more than 700 people during the pandemic and is looking to hire even more.

“Our current employment is around 2,700 and we’re going to be adding 600 to that over the next two to three months,” said Deaton.

Rachel Brewer is one of the new hires. Her husband hurt his back several months ago, and cannot work to support her and their eight children.

“I was kinda nervous about even being able to get a job,” said Brewer.

Brewer had never worked before but now has worked at Senture for three weeks.

“It’s a relief that there’s people still hiring right now. We’re in a very scary time right now,” said Brewer.

Deaton says about 90 percent of Senture’s employees are working from home.

“We made an investment of over $500,000 to be able to have the technology, hardware and software to be able to send most all of what was then about 2,000 agents we sent about 1,750 of those 1,800 of those to work from home,” Deaton said.

He says this is something that will probably continue even after the pandemic ends.

“We believe that not only for Senture but for companies nationwide to do our type of work this is probably the new normal for most of them. Now, we have certain clients they still require us to have people on-site,” said Deaton.

Working from home does help many employees with childcare and gives those not close to a center an opportunity to work for the company. However, the requirement of high-speed internet does inhibit some from the job opportunity.

“The need for broadband in eastern Kentucky is very real it’s something that hopefully our officials can take care of,” said Deaton.

For those who work in the building, temperatures are checked when entering and face masks are worn.

Interviews are conducted virtually. Pay starts at $12.50 an hour and can go up to $20.

Senture has offices in London, Williamsburg, Monticello and Annville.

If you are interested in Senture’s job opportunities, click here.

