Kentucky State Police launch fundraiser for Special Olympics

Kentucky State Police invites the public to 'Cover the Cruiser' in support of Special Olympics Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police invites the public to help “Cover the Cruiser” during the last week of July to support Special Olympics Kentucky.

Each KSP post will have a cruiser parked at a designated location and encourages the public to cover the cruisers with custom Special Olympics stickers. For a minimum donation of $1, which goes directly to Special Olympics Kentucky, Kentuckians can purchase the stickers at the designated location and place them on the Trooper’s cruiser.

Cover the Cruiser was planned after the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Torch Run normally escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to Richmond to start the State Summer Games.

Kentucky State Troopers are joining national law enforcement agencies throughout the country to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics programs.

“Special Olympics Kentucky is a very important organization and I am proud that our state troopers are helping raise funds and awareness,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is critical that we continue to support non-profits during this pandemic in creative and safe ways.”

“Our agency has had a long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Kentucky,” said KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “Even though we could not participate in the Torch Run or the annual summer games, we are excited to help raise funds for this worthwhile cause in a very unique way.”

“We’re very proud of our long association with the Kentucky State Police and thankful for all of the work they have done over the years on behalf of Special Olympics,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “We’re excited about ‘Cover the Cruiser’ continuing this partnership in a way that will both engage the community and help continue to change the lives of our athletes.”

For more information on the “Cover the Cruiser” campaign or to make a donation, visit here. And “Cover the Cruiser” locations can be found here.

