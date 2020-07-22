Kentucky social gathering order causes wedding confusion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Social gatherings in Kentucky have been scaled back from 50 people to 10, in most cases. Weddings are the exception to that rule, putting couples and wedding planners in a strange position.

While venues can host up to 50 people at a time, other health requirements can vary from place to place.

WKYT caught up with a Kentucky wedding planner who says the confusion and stress is causing some couples to think twice about having their big day at all.

“Initially the challenge was like, oh we have to reschedule our wedding, what do we do, but now we’re looking into these family dynamics of how do we make this decision about what we do, and I think wedding planning already surfaces a lot of that but it certainly is become more apparent,” said Maggie Heely, owner of Weekend Wedding Warrior and Elope Louisville.

Industry experts are encouraging couples to call their venue ahead of time about the safety measures they have in place before making your decision.

