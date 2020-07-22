Advertisement

Keeping your pets safe during summer heat

As temperatures continue to stay in the 90s over the next eight days, an East Tennessee veterinarian is warning the public to take extra care of their pets during the summer heat.
(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As temperatures continue to stay in the 90s over the next eight days, an East Tennessee veterinarian is warning the public to take extra care of their pets during the summer heat.

The Knoxville Veterinary Medical Association said animals can have a heat stroke this time of the year.

“Dogs, when they are social, will want to do what their owners tell them. Most of the time dogs will run and run and you might not even know what’s happening internally to their internal body temperature, until they just collapse. There is a lot of tremendous medical consequences of heatstroke in dogs,” said Dr. Elizabeth Shull, veterinarian at KVMA. “Oftentimes the strokes lead to irreversible organ damage that they can’t recover from.”

Dr. Shull released guidelines on keeping your pets safe:

  • Pets should never be left in the car, even if the windows are cracked or the car is running
  • Pets have limited ability to cool themselves, temperatures in a car can climb quickly
  • Pet owners should consider different routines when the weather is hot
  • It is important that your pets have ample shade and water when they are outside
  • If your pet won’t stop panting after being indoors for a little bit, consult your veterinarian immediately

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Wise County school system announces back to school plan

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Officials announced the plan on their district Facebook page on Tuesday

News

Kentucky State Police launch fundraiser for Special Olympics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Kentucky State Police invites the public to help “Cover the Cruiser” during the last week of July to support of Special Olympics Kentucky.

Regional

VDH: 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia border counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia as of Wednesday is 80,393.

State

Kentucky plans virtual town hall on reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky education officials plan to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools.

Regional

Undercover investigation leads to arrests in LaFollette drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said during the investigation, several undercover buys of suspected heroin were purchased from the home.

Latest News

National

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami warning canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

National

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Approaching front brings chances for severe storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. The entire region is under a risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

News

Knox County baby comes home after 620 days in the hospital 11 P.M.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

WYMT Weather Team holds virtual weather spotter class

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Suspect in Perry County shooting arrested

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11