Keeping your pets safe during summer heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As temperatures continue to stay in the 90s over the next eight days, an East Tennessee veterinarian is warning the public to take extra care of their pets during the summer heat.

The Knoxville Veterinary Medical Association said animals can have a heat stroke this time of the year.

“Dogs, when they are social, will want to do what their owners tell them. Most of the time dogs will run and run and you might not even know what’s happening internally to their internal body temperature, until they just collapse. There is a lot of tremendous medical consequences of heatstroke in dogs,” said Dr. Elizabeth Shull, veterinarian at KVMA. “Oftentimes the strokes lead to irreversible organ damage that they can’t recover from.”

Dr. Shull released guidelines on keeping your pets safe:

Pets should never be left in the car, even if the windows are cracked or the car is running

Pets have limited ability to cool themselves, temperatures in a car can climb quickly

Pet owners should consider different routines when the weather is hot

It is important that your pets have ample shade and water when they are outside

If your pet won’t stop panting after being indoors for a little bit, consult your veterinarian immediately

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.