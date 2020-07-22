KBC has urgent need for blood, plasma donations from COVID-19 recovered patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Kentucky Blood Center is in desperate need of donations.

Blood center leaders are also asking for plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

In the past, Kentucky could lean on surrounding states if blood supplies were running low, but in these trying times, that’s no longer an option.

"We don't ever want to cry wolf, but certainly it's not something that we're just experiencing here in Kentucky which makes it even more difficult for us. Blood centers across the nation are dealing with shortages," says Mandy Brujaha with the Kentucky Blood Center.

Brujaha says, while they're a little better off than they were a few weeks ago, the need for blood is still critical.

"We don't like to be in a position where we have to plead to the community, but with the rate of usage just for elective surgeries right now we know that we can't keep up at this pace," she says.

The blood center is also in need of plasma donations from Kentuckians who've battled COVID-19 and won.

“During his update yesterday, the governor said we’re close to 7,000 people who’ve recovered. Unfortunately, we’ve only heard from about 300 of those people,” Brujaha says.

Recovered patients are being asked to submit their information through an online registry at kybloodcenterorg, so they can be contacted to donate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.