Harrison Co. man quarantines for a week, realizes he falsely tested positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a deputy coroner and the director at Ware Funeral Home, Thomas Ware interacts with a lot of different people daily.

It was out of an abundance of caution for them and his family of seven that he got tested for COVID-19.

"I found an urgent treatment center in Georgetown that would do the rapid testing, so I went, they did the test on Wednesday, and they called me back a few hours later and told me I was positive," Ware said.

Ware immediately packed a bag full of clothes and quarantined himself in a camper far away from friends and family.

He had only mild symptoms of nausea and fatigue, but he was suffering some major guilt.

"I touch a lot of different hands and lives, and I wanted to make sure those people were also educated that this had happened that way they could watch for symptoms themselves and it wouldn't put anybody else in danger," Ware said.

It was after hearing about some inaccuracies with rapid testing results that Ware decided to try again.

And, after nearly a week in isolation, he got results back that confirmed he tested negative for antibodies and the virus.

"That sigh of relief and being able to send messages to people and put a post on Facebook that there is a relief, I'm not positive, everything can go back to normal, and the people we help and take care of, we'll be able to continue to do so," Ware said.

Even with the scare, Ware is encouraging people to get tested because for him it's better to be safe than sorry.

“A lot of the testing is tried and true, a lot of the testing is good,” Ware said. “If you feel you have symptoms or you feel someone in your family has been sick, there’s nothing wrong with going and being tested, but if you feel like you’ve had a false positive, there’s nothing wrong with getting a second opinion done.”

