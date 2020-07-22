Advertisement

From the classrooms to Zooms, Master Falconer takes his birds to the internet to educate

COVID 19 is changing the way he teaches kids about birds of prey
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

COVID 19 continues to change the way educators instruct.

As the battle rages on of how do children start the 2020-‘21 school year, one teacher in Letcher County is getting creative.

”We would do a whole gymnasium of kids, you know there would be 500 kids in there, and you know we could walk around and it was always great to pull a kid out of the audience and dress them up as an owl. It was a fun little part of our program and it’s that interaction that we’re missing now,” said Master Falconer Mitch Whitaker.

Whitaker works at the Letcher County Extension Office and travels amongst schools to teach kids about birds of prey.

”We have had close to 20 different species of hawks, owls, the eagle, and you know to get to show these species up close, it’s actually priceless,” said Whitaker.

His lessons stopped in February when schools started to begin tighter restrictions because of the coronavirus.

These birds they’re wild animals they’re not really missing that interaction I guess as much as I am. But, the educational end of our program is the most important I think,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker is now using the app Zoom to do his lessons.

”Through this, we’re right here at the facility, we’re able to get the birds right out. It’s made it more easy on me and in turn, I think more easy on these guys too,” said Whitaker.

He is calling the lessons ‘Zoo Zooms’. He says while not the interaction he longs for, there could be a future in doing these zoom lessons.

”So those kids were at home getting to see it, so I thought that added another thing to it but, nothing beats getting to see these things up close,” said Whitaker.

If anyone wants to have a ‘Zoo Zoom’ they’re asked to call the Letcher County Extension Office at (606) 633-2362

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coal operator Rhino Resource Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 48 minutes ago
In court documents, company officials state they have around 547 employees at coal operations in several states, including Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

State

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus.

State

Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rodger Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Regional

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

Latest News

News

Perry County receives Aetna Foundation grant for food security, healthy eating

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

State

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.