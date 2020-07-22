Former coal industry workers reinvent lawn mower for Eastern Kentucky benefit

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Former coal industry workers Mark Halbert and W.C. Porter started Slope Master LLC after seeing the coal industry affected by the downturn.

“They have built something new in manufactured it right here in eastern Kentucky,” said S.O.A.R. Business and Innovation Champion, Jeffery Justice.

The two used their skills to build a remote control lawnmower.

“The main motivation behind this whole vision is to create a safe way to mow central Appalachia and beautify this area￼,” said Halbert.

Many cities have steep slopes and other treacherous terrains to maintain.

“There was horror stories after horror stories of people getting hurt, people getting killed,” said Halbert.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region or SOAR is helping Slope Master LLC take off.

“We help these people with some strategic consulting. Referred them to people that can help them further with financing and marketing in that type of thing,” said Justice.

The company has built six machines which are out working. The two partners put on demonstrations to city officials and other business owners.

“We just keep innovating And finding ways to just make them better and better￼ to make as many as we possibly can￼ as long as we can and stay in this area and create some jobs,” said Halbert.

The remote can reach up to 1,200 feet.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.