Cumberlands women’s basketball locker room, athletic facilities under construction as programs grow

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Driving on to the University of the Cumberlands campus, you’ll notice all the changes going on around campus.

“We’re just really fortunate to be able to do these kinda things, especially in a time like this,” Cumberlands Athletic Director Chris Kraftick said. “I think our coaches kinda walk around with a smile and they’re pinching themselves and they’re excited about what’s going on, and we’re just ready to have kids back.”

Renovations are underway for the library, as well as the baseball, soccer, tennis and basketball programs.

“We’ll have just some of the best technology in it that’s right now on the market,” Rick Reeves said, the head of the women’s basketball program. “I’m really looking forward to that being done, it’s gonna be a showplace.”

In his third season at the helm, Rick Reeves has the Patriots headed in the right direction.

“We wanna average 75-80 points per game and that’s the style we’re working for,” Reeves said.

So far, Reeves has attracted prospects from across the Mountains, with a number of commits in the 2021 class already.

“A lot of programs that I did go visit to and like went and saw, they were very good programs but like I just didn’t feel as comfortable as I did at the Cumberlands,” Whitney Caldwell said, a senior at Pineville and one of the signees for Reeves.

Reeves will continue to recruit area players to build his program, similar to the way his new locker room is being built.

“I’m big on Kentucky players, and I felt like if we could get some of the best players in the three-hour radius, we’re gonna be very good,” Reeves said.

“I’m playing with girls I’ve competed with for like four-five years, like that’s what’s crazy to me,” Caldwell added.

In Reeves’ first season in 2018-19, the Patriots went 14-17 and 1-13 in the Mid-South Conference. In year two, the Patriots improved to a 19-12 overall record and 6-10 MSC record.

Reeves hopes to keep building his program to the ultimate goal at the college level.

“We wanna win a national championship. We wanna bring an NAIA National Championship here to Williamsburg,” Reeves said.

The university hopes to have construction done on their different projects this fall. This will be the second straight summer of renovations for the basketball programs, as they had a new floor put in the summer of 2019.

