Busting myths and answering questions about COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since COVID-19 started spreading in the United States, we’ve seen the recommendations from the CDC and medical establishment change a few times. Medical experts say that’s almost to be expected with a virus so new.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask as a way to prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people.

Critics of masks point out that in March, Dr. Anthony Fauci told 60 minutes, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” At the time there was also worry a mask shortage would leave medical professionals unprotected.

The CDC changed that recommendation in April as they learned more about asymptomatic spread. People with no symptoms, infecting others.

The chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington tells WKYT with so much still being learned about the virus, it’s not surprising to see recommendations change.

“And unfortunately, as the public is so aware of the medical thinking that has gone into this process, they become understandably a little bit skeptical about the truth of and the veracity of the ability to confirm what physician experts are saying about it,” Dr. James Borders said. “Because it seems like the story keeps changing. But actually, all medical insights are that way. Scientists are supposed to stay open-minded as new information comes on board. And that’s on full display with COVID-19.”

He said there’s even new evidence that wearing a mask could mean you get less sick if you are infected.

“There’s some evidence emerging that the dose of virus that one may receive may have something to do with the severity of illness they acquire,” Dr. Borders said. “So those who think that a mask is less than perfect protection, granted it is, but by the same token, it does tend to filter out some of the actual viral load.”

We’ve also seen concerns of inflated testing numbers because individuals who test positive more than once might be counted as multiple positive cases. There’s no way to say that hasn’t happened, but Governor Andy Beshear did say they were trying to keep each of those people as individual cases, no matter how many tests they took.

Finally, there have been comments online wondering why the number of recovered Kentuckians is so much lower than the total cases the state has seen.

With more than 24,000 positives, the state has only reported 7,000 people recovered.

Beshear said that number was much lower than the actual number because while all labs report their positive numbers, not all of them report the number of people who have gotten better.

So there of thousands of Kentuckians who have gotten over COVID who aren’t being counted.

Dr. Borders says another good sign for them was they were getting better at treating the most serious cases. He said that could be another reason the death rate isn’t going up even though the number of people testing positive is.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.