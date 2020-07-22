Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day postponed

Amazon Prime Day, which typically occurs mid-July, has been postponed.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. This year Prime Day is happening on two days: Monday, July 15, 2019, and Tuesday, July 16. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WVLT/CNN) -- Online shoppers looking to score some deals on Amazon Prime Day will have to wait a while longer, CNN reported.

“This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon has seen a huge uptick in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to shipping delays, shortages and other issues. The company hired more than 170,000 new employees to work during the pandemic to meet demand.

Though Prime Day has been held off, the company said it will take place “later this year,” and it added that more details would be released soon.

CNN reported that Prime Day members in India will see their Prime Day August 6-7.

